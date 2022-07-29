Your Personal Best: Anti-inflammation foods

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Many people with arthritis or overuse injuries know about inflammation. But many may not know that certain foods can make inflammation worse.

“Foods that are high in trans-fats, foods that are processed and foods that are high in sugar [can increase inflammation],” said Dr. Milady Murphy.

She advised eating foods high in antioxidants, Omega-3 fatty acids and good fats to combat the pain.

Berries, cherries, dark green vegetables, cold water fish, walnuts, canola oil and olive oil are all on the anti-inflammation menu.

“Getting these types of nutrients into your daily diet can help reduce that inflammation marker in your body, along with working with your physician in getting that right type of medical intervention,” she said.