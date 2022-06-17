Your Personal Best: Ankle exercises

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

As we get older, our muscles just aren’t what they used to be. This has an affect not only on our looks, but on our mobility, increasing the risk of falls and injuries.

Dr. Milady Murphy said strengthening the muscles in your legs is as easy as saying your ABC’s.

All you have to do is sit in a chair, and, using your hands, lift behind your knee about three to six inches above the floor and draw all the letters in the alphabet with your big toe.

“These 26 motions increase range of motion, leg strength, and will help with our efficiency in movement when we’re walking as well as our balance, thereby lowering the risk of injury due to falls,” Murphy explained.

You can do this exercise every day or every other day, for one, two or three sets.