Your Personal Best: All About Fats

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

Although people tend to think fat is bad news, not all fat is weighed equally.

According to the American Heart Association, different fats affect the body in different ways. Trans fat, for example, is harmful because it increases cholesterol.

According to Dr. Milady Murphy, “hydrogenated” or “partially hydrogenated” means trans fat.

The second type of fats, saturated fats, also raise cholesterol and are found in animal and dairy products. Murphy said the key is to choose lean sources of protein and lower sources of fat.

Lastly, good fats, also known as monounsaturated fats, are found in nuts and oil. They raise good types of cholesterol and are a great source of energy for the body.