Your camera feed could help police solve crimes

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Boyce

A new safety program in Tuscaloosa can use surveillance footage from residential and commercial cameras to solve crimes, but only with your permission.

Personal surveillance cameras like Ring or Nest, alongside commercial cameras in businesses have played a role in helping investigators find criminals. In September 2022, police were able to identify three people because of private surveillance. A Ring camera also aided in the investigation of the capital murder case against Darius Miles.

The program is called Safeguard Tuscaloosa. According to an interview between Mayor Walt Maddox and Sgt. Cory Barns in a Tuscaloosa Talk episode, the program allows the Tuscaloosa Police Department and community members to work together by sharing video information quickly and effectively.

The program is voluntary. Police cannot access your surveillance footage without your consent, even if your camera is registered with Safeguard.

In the event police or first responders believe cameras in a particular area would have recorded evidence necessary for an investigation, TPD’s cyber security unit sends an email to those camera owners.

Safeguard Tuscaloosa was created by Barns and TPD’s cyber unit. Residents and businesses have two options when being a part of the program.

Here are some key differences:

Level One: Registration

Only need surveillance camera

Police cannot live stream

Approval needed prior to police accessing footage

Level Two: Integration

Requires fususCORE device

Able to adjust access settings

Police can live stream

To learn more or register your camera with Safeguard Tuscaloosa visit this link.