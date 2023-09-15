Younger voters will be critical in 2024. Biden and Trump are taking different paths to reach them

The Associated Press

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) – Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to win over young voters before next year’s presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris began her cross-country college tour at Hampton University on Thursday. Former President Donald Trump visited Iowa State University last weekend.

In a close campaign, getting young people off the sidelines could make the difference between victory and defeat.

Biden won the majority of young voters in 2020 but his support among the same age group is lagging.

Harris said every generation must fight for their rights and their freedoms, and the 2024 election is no exception.

9/15/2023 1:23:09 PM (GMT -5:00)