Young voters’ enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November’s midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning.

That’s a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race.

Midterm voters under 30 went 53% for Democrats compared with 41% for Republicans nationwide.

That was down from 2020, when such voters supported Joe Biden over his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, 61% to 36%.

That’s according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping national survey of voters in November’s election.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/12/2022 12:34:38 PM (GMT -6:00)