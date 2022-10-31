Young Leaders Society to Host Civil Rights Tour on November 2

By WVUA23 Digital Reporter Melanie Bumpus

Want to learn more about the civil rights movement and how Tuscaloosa was involved? Check out the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Trail Tour happening Nov. 2.

The United Way of West Alabama Alabama’s Young Leader’s Society is teaming up with the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History and Reconciliation Foundation for the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Trail Tour. It’s open to all ages and begins at 3 p.m. Nov. 2.

Signups are on a first-come, first-served basis, and few spots remain for the Nov. 2 event. If you miss this tour, the Young Leader’s Society will be organizing more in the future and the group encourages everyone interested to sign up.



According to Visit Tuscaloosa, the trail is “a collection of 18 sites scattered throughout Downtown Tuscaloosa, exhibiting key locations where the Civil Rights Movement and pivotal moments in the struggle of Black Americans took place in Tuscaloosa.”

Sign up for the Civil Rights tour here.