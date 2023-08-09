Young Bibb County team living up to ‘Choctaw-standard’

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

It didn’t take long for Bibb County football coach Matt Geohagan to pick up on one trait that this year’s team possessed.

“I’ve been very pleased with how they have bonded as a team,” Geohagan said. “We have had a great summer, the work ethic has been awesome.

“I have enjoyed all of our groups but this group right here has done good job of owning who we are, in coming in and putting in a good day’s work everyday.”

The Choctaws will replace 26 seniors from last year’s team that finished 7-4. Geohagan says that while there aren’t as many seniors this year, the one’s he does have are doing a great job at bringing along the younger players.

“The seniors we do have are doing a good job of leading and I’ve been very pleased with their effort and attitude,” Geohagan said.

High School preview: @BibbCoFootball. Head coach Matt Geohagen likes early signs of new leaders stepping up. The Choctaws graduated 26 seniors from last year’s team @garyharris_wvua @WVUA23Sports @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/PsqKdktCgo — Stu McCann (@stu_mccann) August 8, 2023

Geohagan enters his ninth season leading the Choctaws. The team has reached the playoffs every season and more important than short-term success Geohagan is adamant that the program has benefited from the coaching continuity.

“We have a Choctaw standard that we follow everyday, and it was set by the guys that came before,” Geohagan said. “These guys have done a good job of understanding its their job to pass it on to the next generation.”

Last season, Bibb County finished second in Class 4A, Region 3 last season behind American Christian Academy. The Choctaws travel to ACA in the fourth week of the season, Sept. 15.

Bibb County kicks-off on the road at Chilton County on Friday, Aug. 25.