Young Alabama football team “hungry” to return to form

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban speaks to the media at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff, Wednesday July 19,2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville,Tn . (Jimmie Mitchell/SEC)

By WVUA23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Alabama lost 10 key contributors from last year’s team to the 2023 NFL Draft. Losing players each season comes with the territory of having great players every year, but that also means the teams are young year after year. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban believes developing the young players is vital in achieving championship-worthy teams each year.

“I think one of the things that I tell all of our coaches and the players, our entire team, it’s really important that we develop the young players on our team because we are always going to have a young team and those guys need to be able to contribute early on,” Saban said. “So their development is critical to us having a successful team, and we do have some good, young players. I think the challenge is for us as coaches to be able to help those guys develop to where they can play winning football.”

The Crimson Tide lost three of its five starters from last year’s offensive line. Fourteen of its 18 offensive linemen are underclassmen, so more than likely, the three new starters will be an underclassman. J.C. Latham enters his third season, but played in 14 games his freshman year and knows what it takes to help the team early.

“Key is just maturity first off,” Latham said. “It’s just how mature are you. Are you willing to handle being in a crowd of 100,000 people who don’t like you? Refs aren’t going to make the right calls sometimes, and it just might be a game like Tennessee or LSU. Are you going to be mature enough to handle it? Understanding that aspect of it… and they’re going to continue making improvements is what pushes a young guy to play early.”

Dallas Turner is a prime example of a player who earned playing time as a freshman and helped his team play ‘winning football.’ Turner enters his junior season as one of the top defensive players in the country. Now it’s his turn to help the young players develop.

“I feel like the young guys we have now on the team, they’re doing a lot of good things early,” Turner said. “If you lead by example and you’re doing the right thing, people will follow.”

The team may be young, but the desire to win another national title remains the same.