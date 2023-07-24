Yolanda Page settling into Stillman College presidency with big plans ahead

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Gracie Johnson

Yolanda Page took over as Stillman College president July 1, filling the position left after the retirement of former president Cynthia Warrick.

Those are some big shoes to fill, as Warrick’s tenure from 2017 to 2023 was loaded with accomplishment: from being the first female Stillman president to saving the college from potential closure.

Now, Page said she plans on continuing those successes focusing on Stillman’s future.

“I certainly see it as advancing the work that (Warrick’s) done,” Page said. “And I know that she’s done a yeoman’s job in moving the institution forward. I am going to focus on what Stillman looks like in its second half.”

She’s already hitting the ground running, she said, focusing on the college’s academic programming, preparing students for future success and being an even bigger part of the local community.

Page also shared that she’s just as excited to be a new Tuscaloosan.

“It has a lot of small town charm, a lot of Southern charm,” Page said. “I would say that I am a Southern girl, so that really is attractive to me. We will be just fine here in Tuscaloosa and we are looking forward to becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community.”