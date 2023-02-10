Year after ‘Crypto Bowl,’ crypto ads vanish from big game

FTX

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Cryptocurrency companies grabbed the spotlight during the 2022 Super Bowl, with commercials from a handful of newcomers to advertising’s biggest stage: FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro.

Some marketing experts dubbed it the “Crypto Bowl.”

A year later, the industry has been humbled by a massive downturn in crypto prices, as well as the bankruptcy of several well-known companies.

The dramatic turnaround harkens back to 2000, when dot-com companies such as Pets.com ran Super Bowl ads, only to go out of business within a year or two.

This year, crypto ads are nowhere to be found.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/10/2023 1:01:45 PM (GMT -6:00)