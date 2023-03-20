WVUA 23 wins big at Alabama Broadcasters Association awards
WVUA 23 is the proud recipient of several 2023 Alabama’s Best in Broadcasting Awards from the Alabama Broadcasters Association.
The 17th annual ABBY Awards were presented Saturday, March 18, in Birmingham, and more than 300 radio and television broadcasters represented stations from around the state.
WVUA 23’s awards include:
- ABBY Award: Television Sports Reporting
- Silent Warrior: Coach Paul Kulick, by Amy Martin and Michael Kulick
- Award of Merit: Television General Assignment Reporting
- Bethlehem Baptist Burns Again, by Chelsea Barton
- ABBY Award: Television General Assignment Reporting
- Unity Within Our Community, by Chelsea Barton
- ABBY Award: Television Series
- Outside the Huddle, by Stu McCann, Don Ward and Amy Martin
Check out the full list of winners right here.