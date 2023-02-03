WVUA 23 reporter gets kindergartners excited about learning

Here at WVUA 23 News, we love getting out into our community and serving those who make it such a nice place to call home.

On Tuesday, News Reporter Chelsea Barton spent the day teaching filling in at Big Sandy Elementary School, helping a kindergarten class as part of Tuscaloosa County’s Junior Achievement program.

Junior Achievement is the nation’s largest organization giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to plan for their futures.

Chelsea’s lessons focused on choices, wants versus needs, goods and services, saving, earning and giving money.

Chelsea enjoyed spending time with these 16 students and teaching them these valuable life skills.