WVUA 23 News names new Senior News Anchor

Tuscaloosa, AL (June 6, 2022) Longtime WVUA 23 Anchor Tamika Alexander is getting a well-deserved promotion to the station’s Senior News Anchor position.

Alexander, who grew up in Tuscaloosa and graduated from Central High School and the University of Alabama, currently serves as WVUA 23’s 10 p.m. weekday anchor. She’s worked at WVUA 23 since 1998, when it was known as WJRD. In her time at the station, she’s been an associate producer, producer, reporter and anchor.

“I’m thrilled to announce Tamika Alexander as the new Senior News Anchor of WVUA 23,” said WVUA 23 News Director Kay Norred. “Anyone who has worked with Tamika knows she brings tremendous passion, talent, and experience to this role.”

As Senior News Anchor, Alexander will anchor the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. news broadcasts in addition to being a leader in the newsroom.

“Our new anchor lineup continues our commitment to bringing high quality, local journalism to our audience every day,” Norred said. “Together Tamika Alexander, Chief Meteorologist Richard Scott and Sports Director Gary Harris bring more than 50 years of experience to the WVUA 23 newsroom.”

Alexander is an active member of organizations including the Alabama One Credit Union Board of Directors, Elevate Tuscaloosa Advisory Committee, Junior League of Tuscaloosa, Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama’s Women’s Leadership Alliance and is a graduate of Leadership Tuscaloosa. In 2017, Alexander was featured in Tuscaloosa Magazine as a Most Intriguing Person. The following year she was recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 Business Professional by The Tuscaloosa News.

Outside of her professional interests, she adores being mom to her son Jayden, traveling, shopping and cooking. She is also working toward a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences.

Alexander is replacing long-time anchor Lynn Brooks, who retired in 2021.