WVUA 23 News and TES partner to help neighbors in need

By WVUA 23 Student News Reporter Nick Balenger

Temporary Emergency Services in Tuscaloosa is partnering with WVUA 23 News to help residents in need stay cool this summer.

WVUA 23’s Jabaree Prewitt will be at TES on 15th Street from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 12 and 13, where the organization is seeking new and slightly used fans.

TES Executive Director Karen Thompson-Jackson said the organization will distribute the fans throughout the summer season for residents in need.

“We touch the hearts and souls of our community. For some people, it is a circulation of air, and that’s what matters that we can get a cool spot like today,” Thompon-Jackson said. “The clouds are out now so it’s not too bad, but once it hits 100 it’s really bad.”

If you can’t donate a fan but want to help TES, you can learn more about volunteering or donating right here.