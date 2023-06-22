Writer’s lawyers say Trump is wrong about $5 million sex abuse-defamation jury award

E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. A jury in New York City is set to begin deliberations in a civil trial over Carroll’s claims that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Lawyers for an advice columnist who won a $5 million sex abuse and defamation jury verdict against former President Donald Trump have urged a judge to reject Trump’s efforts to reduce the award to under $1 million.

Lawyers for writer E. Jean Carroll wrote Thursday in a Manhattan federal court filing that Trump has falsely tried to spin the verdict to make it sound like the jury sided with him by rejecting Carroll’s claim that she was raped in spring 1996 in a Manhattan luxury department store dressing room.

The lawyers say the jury sided with Carroll, concluding Trump sexually attacked her.

