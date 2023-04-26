Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New York, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Jurors have been seated in the trial over Carroll's claim that former President Donald Trump raped her nearly three decades ago in a department store dressing room. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – A writer has told a jury that Donald Trump raped her after she accompanied him into a deluxe department store fitting room in 1996.

E. Jean Carroll began testifying Wednesday in the trial of her federal lawsuit. Trump denies Carroll’s allegations. He has said he wasn’t at the store with Carroll and doesn’t even know her.

Carroll has said that after a chance encounter at Bergdorf Goodman, the two bantered about trying on lingerie and went into a dressing room.

According to her, Trump then suddenly attacked her.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/26/2023 4:23:42 PM (GMT -5:00)