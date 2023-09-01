Worlds of Work showcasing career opportunities for West Alabama students

By WVUA 23 News Reporters McKenzie Monk and JD Zasa

Many students do not know about the career opportunities that are available to them. That’s why West AlabamaWorks‘ Worlds of Work program exists: So students can get a little hands-on experience with potential career options in a learning-focused environment.

Students and their parents got that firsthand experience Thursday at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy, where they visited different rooms highlighting classes including agricultural science, electrical technology and cosmetology.

TCTA Principal Richjetta Branch said events like these help students figure out what they’re interested in doing before spending money on higher education.

“If our students learn how to wire a socket, they won’t need to call an electrician when they need to wire sockets for their home, or rewire sockets, so they are getting valuable skills that they are going to take with them for a lifetime,” Branch said.

Attendees explored classes where TCTA students were leading activities and showcasing what they are learning.

“We want people to come and not only see what types of activities we have to offer, but engage in everything we have going on,” said Branch. “We are a looking at this as a family engagement opportunity, and as a chance to open our doors and show the community everything we have to offer, including future TCTA students.”

This was the second year for the Mega WOW event. More than 900 students from across the city of Tuscaloosa are enrolled in the program.