Worlds of Work returning to Shelton State Thursday, Friday

The Worlds of Work Career Expo is back at Shelton State Community College for the first time since 2019 this week, bringing with it industry leaders showcasing what they’re about for more than 4,000 students around West Alabama.

The expo, happening Thursday and Friday, offers ninth graders a look at potential future careers including agriculture, construction, cosmetology, education, energy and utilities, engineering and environment, health care, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, public safety and transportation.

“We’re bringing industries and companies all in one place for the next generation – to show them all the opportunities of our region. Sometimes it only takes two days to impact and change a student’s future for the better,” said West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones. “WOW is like no other event we put on throughout the year.”

High school students and their parents are invited to WOW Varsity, which is a free continuation of the expo, on Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. During WOW Varsity, high school students can talk one-on-one with employers and learn more about potential careers.

Students interested in attending WOW Varsity can register right here.

Learn more about Worlds of Work right here.