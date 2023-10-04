Worlds of Work Expo gets high-schoolers in front of their future careers

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

West AlabamaWorks‘ Worlds of Work event is back at Shelton State Community College this week, offering West Alabama’s ninth-graders a hands-on look at some of the jobs waiting for them when they graduate high school.

The Worlds of Work Expo is happening Oct. 5 and Oct. 6. Students from around West Alabama are bused by schools or brought by parents to the event, giving them a firsthand look at potential careers including manufacturing, construction, electrical, transportation, education, cosmetology and health care.

“We’re giving students the opportunity to see the careers the West Alabama region has to offer,” said West AlabamaWorks Executive Director Donny Jones in a statement. “WOW can change a student’s career pathway for the better.”

During the WOW Expo, students can to speak one-on-one with industry professionals in a variety of fields, learn more about what they and their companies do and how students can get themselves into those jobs when they graduate.

“We average about 4,000 students and this is our eighth year, so there are over 28,000 students who have attended the event over the years,” Jones said.

Many of these students, Jones said, don’t know how many opportunities are out there in West Alabama, and that’s why Worlds of Work is showcasing jobs and career paths that may not come up during school.

You can learn more about Worlds of Work right here.