Worlds of Work event ends with 600-plus job offers

West AlabamaWorks‘ latest Worlds of Work 2.0 event, focused on getting job seekers and job providers connected, resulted in more than 600 job offers for area high school seniors.

A total of 25 companies looking for employees and 230 high schoolers looking for jobs met at the event, and by the end of the event those companies had given out 610 contingent job offers.

In comparison, the 2022 WOW 2.0 event ended with 418 contingent job offers.

Seniors looking for jobs and post-secondary education opportunities said the event was a great experience.

Tobias Watford Jr., a 2022 Hillcrest High School graduate and WOW 2.0 participant, was back this year as a recruiter for the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Mechatronics Program.

“Being in this program has taught me different life skills and trades that I can take anywhere throughout my life,” Watford said.

West AlabamaWorks is honoring students who got an apprenticeship or full-time job through the WOW 2.0 event at the West Alabama Regional Signing Day on May 2.