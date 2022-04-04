Worlds of Work 2.0 offering seniors interviews, job opportunities

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

West AlabamaWorks and Shelton State Community College are bringing back the wildly successful Worlds of Work event this week, offering high-schoolers a chance at interviewing for a full-time post-school career.

Worlds of Work 2.0 is happening April 6 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and puts seniors who will soon be graduating in front of employers and colleges.

“The goal of the event is to reduce the number of job fairs the industry attends by maximizing this one event to find desired talent,” said Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama Chief Operating Officer and West Alabama Works Executive Director Donny Jones.

Participating companies include manufacturers, health care providers, hospitality and more.

Registration for the event ended March 25.

Three weeks after WOW 2.0, students who have entered an apprenticeship or earned a full-time job will be honored at West Alabama Regional Signing Day at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy.