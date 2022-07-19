World Games beings people from all over to Birmingham

By WVUA 23 Reporter Grace Brister

The City Walk in Birmingham gives people from all over the world a glimpse of the Iron City, and the energy in Birmingham spoke for itself.

The World Games Plaza is one of the best attractions of the games in that it brings people from over 100 countries together.

“it’s so nice to represent the United States, and being open to the world,” said Carl Yerger, President of the USA Korfball Confederation. “it just feels really great that we can all be together.”

“Its an amazing experience,” said David Bybee Team USA kickboxing head coach. “to do such a big event on such a global magnitude right here at home.”

Having the World Games back in the United States for the first time in over 40 years gives Team USA a lot of American Pride.

Crossing the geographical borders is history in the making, and Birmingham residents will remember this for years to come.