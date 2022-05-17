World champion water skier graduates from Alabama

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

In early May, more than 90 University of Alabama student-athletes took part in spring graduation. Among those student-athletes was Sean Hunter, who’s won multiple national championships in water skiing.

Hunter has helped the Alabama Ski team win a pair of collegiate national titles during his college career and in the summer of 2021 he became a world champion.

The vigorous training that goes in to the sport is ridiculous. Hunter said he guesses he spends 20 to 30 hours a week on the water for practice from March to October.

Hunter has now finished his college career, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in operations management. Hunter knows that going pro isn’t easy but he says he’s up for the test.

“Stepping into the pro scene is a lot different and I’d hope to at least see how far I can go in that,” said Sean Hunter.

For more Information visit https://news.ua.edu/2022/04/world-champion-water-skier-graduate-leads-by-example/