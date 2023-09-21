Work Innovation and Opportunity Act holds public input meeting

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Leosha Dickens

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act hosted a regional public input meeting at Shelton State Community College. These meetings have been held since Aug. 23 as part of a series of meetings across the state.

Organizers encouraged Tuscaloosa area residents to come and bring their ideas and suggestions.

WIOA managers said citizen input is vital to the program’s goal of creating a workforce strategic plan for the next 4 years, starting in 2024.

Although no one attended the public meeting, organizer Nick Moore and his colleagues went over their plans to get more people working. They touched on topics including incorporating job opening presentations for public schools, so students are more likely to have a career plan by the time they reach high school.

The average nationwide employment rate is 63%, and our state is trying to increase our employment rate as well.

–LS–