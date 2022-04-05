Woodstock hosts public hearing on potential new development

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Johnson

Residents in Woodstock got a firsthand look Monday at a proposed retail development that could bring another grocery store and several other shops to the area.

The proposed development, which would be located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 11 and State Route 5, includes a Winn-Dixie, two fast-food restaurants, a gas station and could also include a sit-down restaurant.

“It’s probably one of the best sites in the whole county for development, and this one looks to fit in the right spot,” said Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson. “Literally, it’s great.”

Woodstock Town Council members voiced a few concerns during the meeting, including the possibility of the Winn-Dixie affecting sales at the town’s Foodland grocery store.

But Dodson pointed out that there are more positives than potential negatives.

“We have so many food deserts, about anytime you can bring in groceries is a great thing,” Dodson said. “We have a wonderful grocery store here, Foodland, that has really helped the town through the years, but competition is good.”

The development group’s plans have room for a potential assisted living facility in the back of the development area, Dodson said.