Woodstock celebrates Christmas season with fun festivities

The town of Woodstock presented “Light the Night” a free Polar Express event where residents also gathered for their annual tree lighting.

Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson said the Polar Express is a big deal and they’re excited to be celebrating again with this family fun event.

“This is a Polar Express-themed event here, and it’s our annual tree lighting. And Santa is going to be here shortly and we are going to run the Polar Express train. It’s going to be a beautiful evening, with food trucks, and it’s just a good family fun event here in Woodstock,” said Mayor Dodson.

–LS–