Women’s clinic has new name alongside bigger location, expanded mission

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Avery Lake

Sav-A-Life Tuscaloosa has moved to a bigger location and that move came with a new name. New Day Women’s Clinic is now open in a new, spacious 6,000 square-foot building on Alabama Highway 69 North in Northport.

This new space gives the clinic more room to accommodate the influx of people they have been serving lately.

New Day Women’s Clinic Executive Director Judy Patrick is excited about what this new space will bring.

“We’re very crowded. Small, small rooms in our offices as well as in our advocate rooms,” said Patrick. “We had very little room to minister to people with our family and education resources, so we just needed something bigger. And this building came along and it is over 6,000 square-feet, so we are so happy to be in this building.”

The clinic aims to help women with unplanned pregnancy look for alternatives and educate them on all the options they have offer. The clinic is equipped with a new ultrasound and various baby supplies that you can earn by gaining points toward free items.

Martin Houston is a pastor and teaches at New Day Women’s Clinic. Houston is happy with all the services they will be able to provide now.

“We provide education services, we provide free ultrasound, we provide all types of counseling and assistance with moms who are looking for an alternative. And what we like to say here is we’re not just about you not having an abortion, we’re about coming along with you the entire journey,” said Houston.

New Day Women’s Clinic also offers services to dads through their fatherhood ministry program.

