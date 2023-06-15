Woman injured when tree falls on home in Eutaw Wednesday

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Nick Balenger

Two homes in Eutaw were crushed by large trees during a severe storm Wednesday, leaving one woman injured.

Three family members were trapped inside one of those homes, but police were able to find and pull them out of the rubble. Two men escaped unharmed, but a woman was rushed to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Eutaw Mayor Latasha Johnson said she’s happy no one was killed.

“We just had to prepare for the worst. And thank God no fatalities,” Johnson said.

While on the scene at the Tuscaloosa Street home, WVUA 23 News learned of a second home destroyed by a fallen tree. Eutaw resident Clifford McPeek said he was making dinner with his wife when a large tree crashed into the kitchen.

“I had actually been thinking about cutting that tree down for a long time,” McPeek said. “It’s just very fortunate no one was hurt.”