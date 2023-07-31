Woman from Warrior killed in fatal wreck Saturday

fatal crash, wreck (cropped)

A woman from Warrior died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Jefferson County.

The crash happened on Interstate 22 near the 91-mile marker, about 2 miles south of Brookside.

Somer L. Greenway, 36, was fatally injured when the sedan she was driving ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned. Greenway, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.