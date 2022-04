Woman facing sex abuse charges after 2015 incident in Tuscaloosa County

A former travel softball coach in Hoover is facing sex abuse charges in Tuscaloosa County, after having been arrested on the same charges in Hoover in February.

Meagan Billingsley Deese, 30, of Pelham was arrested April 1 and is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Tuscaloosa County.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident in 2015, when Deese was 23.