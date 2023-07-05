Woman facing murder charge after man dies hours after shooting

deadly shooting, fatal

A 40-year-old woman had attempted murder charges upgraded to murder Thursday after the man she’s accused of shooting died hours after the incident.

Talina Howze of Tuscaloosa is accused of shooting the 44-year-old victim, whom police have not yet identified, June 29 around 2:45 a.m. at Bonita Terrace apartments on Hargrove Road. The victim died just before 9 p.m. the same day.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, someone called 911 and reported a man had been shot and was laying in the street. The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Witnesses told investigators there had been an argument between the victim and Howze, and Howze pulled a gun and fired at the victim several times.

Investigators said they don’t know of a prior relationship between the two.