Woman facing felony charges after drug bust

WVUA 23 News,

A Tuscaloosa woman is facing 11 felony charges after investigators with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force discovered a large amount of illegal drugs at her home on Monday.

Victoria Lashun Yelder, 43

Victoria Lashun Yelder, 43, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking morphine, trafficking Oxycodone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree marijuana possession and five counts of failure to affix a tax stamp.

WANTF agents found the following during their search:

  • 1 pound of marijuana
  • 2 pounds of edibles suspected to contain THC
  • 3 grams of cocaine
  • 275 MDMA pills
  • 50 Xanax pills
  • 40 Oxycodone pills
  • 25 morphine pills
  • $700 in cash
  • digital scales

Yelder was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and is being held with a bond totaling $167,500.

