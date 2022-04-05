Woman facing felony charges after drug bust

A Tuscaloosa woman is facing 11 felony charges after investigators with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force discovered a large amount of illegal drugs at her home on Monday.

Victoria Lashun Yelder, 43, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking morphine, trafficking Oxycodone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree marijuana possession and five counts of failure to affix a tax stamp.

WANTF agents found the following during their search:

1 pound of marijuana

2 pounds of edibles suspected to contain THC

3 grams of cocaine

275 MDMA pills

50 Xanax pills

40 Oxycodone pills

25 morphine pills

$700 in cash

digital scales

Yelder was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and is being held with a bond totaling $167,500.