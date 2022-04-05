Woman facing felony charges after drug bust
A Tuscaloosa woman is facing 11 felony charges after investigators with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force discovered a large amount of illegal drugs at her home on Monday.
Victoria Lashun Yelder, 43, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking morphine, trafficking Oxycodone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree marijuana possession and five counts of failure to affix a tax stamp.
WANTF agents found the following during their search:
- 1 pound of marijuana
- 2 pounds of edibles suspected to contain THC
- 3 grams of cocaine
- 275 MDMA pills
- 50 Xanax pills
- 40 Oxycodone pills
- 25 morphine pills
- $700 in cash
- digital scales
Yelder was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and is being held with a bond totaling $167,500.