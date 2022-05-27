Woman facing charges after Highway 69 shooting Thursday

A woman is facing menacing charges after Tuscaloosa Police said she pulled out a gun and fired it after accusing a driver of cutting her off in traffic.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. While a Tuscaloosa Police Officer was working a wreck in a parking lot, he heard gunshots and saw a man armed with a handgun firing his weapon in the same lot.

The officer took the man into custody, and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit began investigating.

Investigators soon learned the gunshots fired by the man were toward a vehicle that was leaving the area. After speaking with the man who had been apprehended alongside other witnesses, investigators determined a woman pulled into the parking lot and confronted the man and his girlfriend for allegedly cutting her off in traffic.

During the argument, the woman, identified as Kayla Figgers, pulled out a gun before pulling her car away and pointing the gun toward the man. The man grabbed his own handgun and fired at the woman’s car, hitting the vehicle.

Figgers was charged with menacing and was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Investigators determined the man involved acted in self-defense during the incident, and he was not charged.

No one was injured in the shooting.