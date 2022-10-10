Woman facing charges after barricading herself inside apartment with neighbors’ children

A woman is facing charges, police say, after she barricaded herself inside her home with several children who slept over at her home the night before.

Tuscaloosa Police were called to The Path of Tuscaloosa apartment complex just before noon on Sunday. Two residents who lived at the complex said they’d allowed their children to stay overnight with 23-year-old Dasha Sharnell Bishop, who was refusing to let the children out of her apartment.

Bishop refused to come to the door for parents or officers who first responded. The parents and officers felt the children could be in danger, so two mental health officers, a Youth Aid investigator and TPD’s Special Response Team were called in as backup, with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue paramedics on standby.

Special Response Team members breached the front door and brought the children out safely just after 3 p.m.

Bishop, who had remained barricaded in a back bedroom with the children, was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and charged with felony interference with custody. Her bond was set at $15,000.