Woman charged with reckless murder in deadly 2021 crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Investigators say an Alabama woman has been charged with reckless murder and other counts in the death of a pregnant mother of four killed in a Tuscaloosa County wreck last summer.

Court records show that a blood test found several anti-anxiety and anti-seizure prescription medications in the blood of 36-year-old driver Anna Dalrymple after the July 5 crash on U.S. Highway 43.

Investigators say Dalrymple crossed the center line in her 2007 Volvo, hitting a Honda Pilot driven by Audra Mary Rogers, who was unable to avoid the head-on crash.

2/28/2022 1:54:04 PM (GMT -6:00)