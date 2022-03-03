Woman charged with practicing medicine without license

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a Birmingham-area woman is charged with practicing medicine without a license after an investigation showed she was importing unapproved Botox and giving injections.

State investigators say 57-year-old Albina Cherkes of Irondale was arrested by Homewood police on charges of falsely representing herself as a dermatologist.

A Mountain Brook woman complained about the reaction she had to an injection that Cherkes gave her.

While a statement described Cherkes as being Russian, court records indicate she has lived in Alabama for several years.

Court documents weren’t immediately available to show whether Cherkes had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

