Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal wreck last August

A woman is facing manslaughter charges after an incident last August in which her car struck a woman walking on the sidewalk along Jack Warner Parkway.

DaQuisha Meshunda Frank, 31, was charged with manslaughter in the death of 45-year-old Charlotte Leigh Wallin.

The Wallin family, who live in Nebraska, were in Tuscaloosa for freshman move-in at the University of Alabama. Four family members were talking along the sidewalk on the south side of Jack Warner Parkway between Hackberry Lane and Marrs Spring Road when Frank’s vehicle hit Charlotte Wallin.

Wallen was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to UAB Hospital, where she died the following day.

Frank told officers she was driving eastbound traveling about 60 mph; that area has a speed limit of 50 mph. She said she lost control of her vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk, then steered her car toward the median and came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

Investigators said they learned Frank had been aware that her rear brakes were faulty and recovered a set of uninstalled replacement brakes in her back seat. Investigators also determined Frank was driving under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash.

Frank was served with the manslaughter warrant Wednesday night and was released from the Tuscaloosa County Jail after posting a $30,000 bond.