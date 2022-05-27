Woman charged with attempted murder, DUI in early-morning incident

A woman is facing attempted murder and DUI charges after police say she attempted to run over her boyfriend early Friday morning.

Tuscaloosa Police said they got a call about the incident that happened in the 3000 block of Green Grove Lane Northeast around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year old man and 24-year-old Lachrisha Fitzpatrick had been involved in an argument.

Fitzpatrick armed herself with a knife before the male victim grabbed a handgun and left the home. That’s when Fitzpatrick got into a vehicle and drove toward the male victim. The man got off the road but Fitzpatrick continued attempting to hit him with her vehicle.

That’s when the man fired several shots in an attempt to stop Fitzpatrick’s attempts to run him over. Fitzpatrick received an injury police said was not life-threatening and left the scene. Later, police said she returned.

Investigators said Fitzpatrick was charged with attempted murder and DUI, and was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $55,000 bond.