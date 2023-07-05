Woman arrested on assault charges after Thursday night shooting

A 40-year-old woman is facing a first-degree assault charge after a shooting late Thursday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Tuscaloosa Police officers were in the area on an unrelated call when they heard a gunshot. While searching for the source, police saw a woman in the 3200 block of 21st Street fire additional shots. Police ordered the woman to drop her weapon and she was taken into custody.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Natasha Gordon of Tuscaloosa, is accused of shooting a 60-year-old man who was an acquaintance.

Investigators said Gordon and the man had gotten into a fight at her home, during which her dog was injured. After the fight, the man left the home and was walking away when he was shot. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Gordon was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $10,000 bond.