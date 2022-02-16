Woman, 63, missing from home in Brookwood

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 63-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday.

Vikki Fields Pierson may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement, authorities said, and was last seen Feb. 15 at her home in Brookwood.

She may be driving a 2003 gray Chevrolet Silverado, with Alabama tag No. WCK374.

If you have any information regarding Pierson’s whereabouts, please call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.