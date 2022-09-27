Woman, 3-year-old killed in Tuscaloosa County wreck Monday

A crash in Tuscaloosa County Monday afternoon claimed the lives of a 33-year-old woman and a 3-year-old child, Alabama State Troopers said Tuesday.

The multi-vehicle crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Interstate 59 near the 68-mile marker in Tuscaloosa County, about 3 miles south of Tuscaloosa.

Laquavia R. Thomas and the child were fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a tractor-trailer and then hit a pair of SUVs.

Thomas and the child were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

