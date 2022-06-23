Woman, 20, charged after posting threats against Black residents in Tuscaloosa

A 20-year-old woman from McCalla is facing a disorderly conduct charge after making a post on social media Wednesday suggesting she would commit violence against Black residents in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said this evening that they were made aware of a video Sydney Angela Holder posted to social media by members of the public and Shelton State Community College administrators this afternoon. Holder was interviewed at TPD headquarters and charged at 6:20 p.m.

She’s being transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a bond set at $500.

Meanwhile, the NAACP made the following statement: