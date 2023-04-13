WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces love what they see in Alabama’s Brittany Davis

Alabama Guard Brittany Davis (23) challenges the defense against Baylor at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, CT on Saturday, Mar 18, 2023.

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporters Riley Theis and Kalen Brooks

Alabama women’s basketball’s Brittany Davis was selected by the Las Vegas Aces in the third round, No. 36th overall, of the 2023 Women’s National Basketball Association Draft.

Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams says that Davis impressed the team by showing that she is a complete player capable of contributing on both sides of the court.

“We had a great opportunity, especially myself and some of the assistant coaches, to watch Brittany throughout the college season,” Willaism said. “(We were) Just very impressed with everything that she did; not only on the offensive side of the court shooting. I think she was fourth in the SEC in scoring, but also rebounding and an excellent defender, which is very hard to do in the SEC. Just really proud of her and the way she was able to lead her team and be productive and help them throughout the season and in the NCAA tournament.”

Davis is the second Alabama player in the last three years to be drafted to the WNBA. Forward Jasmine Walker was picked seventh overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021. In total, Davis is the eighth player from the women’s basketball program to get drafted. Crimson Tide head coach Kristy Curry says that this accomplishment shows the trajectory and improvement of the of the Alabama women’s basketball program.

“I think it just show the trajectory of the program and the improvement of the program,” Curry said. “You know, it’s been 17 years before we had a draft and now we have three so it just says a lot about the program our trajectory and our staff and everyone around the organization. We’re on the up and up. We’re a program on the rise and were excited about that. But it’s a credit and tribute to Brittany and the legacy that she leaves.”

Davis, the 5’9 guard has spent three seasons playing for Alabama, within those three seasons at Alabama she has accomplished the two-time All-SEC honoree including being named to the 2022-23 First team and became a member of the 1,000- point club finishing her collegiate career with 1,336 points and ranks 8th all-time at Alabama in career three-point field goals (196). Curry described Davis as a player and what all she was able to do during her carrier with the Crimson Tide.

“She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached,” Curry said. “I know everyone talks about hard work but I think at the end of the day she is relentless beyond and above practice. There weren’t very many days that she wasn’t in the gym early constantly texting coach Kelly and I to get in the gym. So you become a great player not from just the practices and the positions we put you in but it’s your effort and your energy and Brittany epitomizes that.”

Last season, Davis finished among the national leaders in 11 categories including points per game (17.8), rebounds per game (7.0), steals per game (1.73), three-point percentage (35.5) and three pointers made (71).