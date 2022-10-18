Witches ride into downtown Tuscaloosa Sunday

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Caleb Aguayo

Tall, black pointed hats, colorful clothing, and bicycles made to look like broomsticks sprawled across Government Plaza, as the Arc of Tuscaloosa held its fifth annual T-Town Witches Ride on Sunday, Oct. 16.

The event featured music, multiple booths for prize-winning, and a “broomstick” bicycle contest judged by WVUA 23’s own Tamika Alexander.

The Arc of Tuscaloosa County is a local organization which serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.