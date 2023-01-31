Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas

By PAUL J. WEBER and JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Winter weather is bringing ice to a wide swath of the United States, causing the cancellation of more than 1,600 flights nationwide and knocking out power to thousands of Texans.

Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality reported.

Tracking service FlightAware says more than 700 flights to or from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and more than 250 to or from Dallas Love Field were canceled or delayed Tuesday.

The storm began Monday as part of an expected several rounds of wintry precipitation through Wednesday across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee.

A winter weather advisory is in place into much of Kentucky, West Virginia and southern parts of Indiana and Ohio.

