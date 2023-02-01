Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions

By KEN MILLER and JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – A deadly storm system is lashing a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day.

The storm grounded an additional 2,200 flights on Wednesday, including the majority to and from the Dallas area’s two major airports, which are major hubs for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

It has also cut power to hundreds of thousands customers, forced school closures and made already treacherous driving conditions worse.

Watches and warnings about wintry conditions have been issued for an area stretching West Texas’ border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi.

The slick conditions have been blamed for at least six traffic deaths in Texas.

2/1/2023 11:38:33 AM (GMT -6:00)