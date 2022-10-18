Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in a southwest Florida city hammered by Hurricane Ian late last month.

Florida lottery officials on Monday said one of the two winning tickets was purchased at a 7-11 in Fort Myers.

The other winning ticket was bought in California.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28 and has been blamed for more than 100 fatalities in the state, making it the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century.

