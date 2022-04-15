Wing-eating contestants stuff faces, raise money for Boys and Girls Clubs

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Jeremiah Hatcher

A local restaurant is keeping a longstanding tradition alive this week: patrons eat as many wings as they can for a great cause.

This year marks the 38th annual wing-eating contest at Buffalo Phil’s on the Strip in Tuscaloosa, and as usual all proceeds are going to the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama.

“Unfortunately, the last two years we had to cancel because of world events,” said Buffalo Phil’s Manager Christian Pierce. “But we’re excited to finally bring back the wing-eating contest.”

On Wednesday, the University of Alabama’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity joined the cause, adding some of their members to the contest roster and helping raise money.

The funds raised will go toward ensuring children at the organization are given great opportunities, but it will also assist with plans for future Boys and Girls Club locations around West Alabama, said BAGCWA Operations Manager La’Charles Green.

“It always feels good to get funding and donations, especially with so much going on with the kids,” Green said. “We’re able to provide scholarships, we have our summer programs coming up and we’ll be able to use the funds for board games and different things to help keep the kids engaged and having a good time.”

The challenge itself was simple: scarf down the most wings within 15 minutes.

Soon enough, Buffalo Phil’s had its champion in Christian Alston, who said he’s hoping his victory prompts new entrants in the future, as well as more attention being put toward Boys and Girls Clubs.

“There were a lot of great competitors,” Alston said. “But I’ve been training 21 years for this, and after 2 and a quarter pounds of wings I guess I’m the winner. I’m ready to be immortalized on the Buffalo Phil’s wall of winners.”

If you missed the event but still want to help, you can donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs right here.