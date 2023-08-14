Wine, Women and Shoes event looking for ‘Shoe Guys’

Are you a guy? Do you want to help the Shelton State Community College Foundation raise thousands of dollars for scholarships and education opportunities?

Wine, Women and Shoes is looking for “Shoe Guys” who can strut their stuff on stage and assist with the organization’s annual live auction happening Sept. 21.

The event features designer shopping, wine tasting, a fashion show, live auction and dinner.

Shoe Guy duties include:

Work 4 to 10 p.m. the day of the event

Interact with and encourage guest participation

Participate in on-state Shoes Guys introduction and swag bag distribution

Smile and have fun

If you’re interested in signing up, you can learn more and do so right here.

For those interested in attending the event, Wine, Women and Shoes is happening Sept. 21 at the Bryant Conference Center.